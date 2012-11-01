FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's says Sandy will test municipalities' liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men stand near a boat which was pushed inland near destroyed homes in Brighton, New York on October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Massive storm Sandy might put strains on the liquidity of some municipalities facing unbudgeted costs related to clean-up and repairs, Moody’s rating agency said on Thursday.

The Wall Street ratings agency said that although the track record of recovering from natural disasters is “extremely strong” for U.S. municipal issuers, there are risks.

Up-front clean-up costs may exceed budgeted contingencies, aid from higher levels of government could be delayed and insurance reimbursement could arrive too late, it said.

Reporting by Tiziana Barghini; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
