Motiva reopens certain U.S. East Coast fuel terminals
October 30, 2012 / 7:52 PM / in 5 years

Motiva reopens certain U.S. East Coast fuel terminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL said on Tuesday it had reopened some of its fuel terminals that had been shut because of Hurricane Sandy.

It re-opened its terminals in Baltimore, Maryland and Providence, Rhode Island with reduced operations, the company said in an update on its website.

Its terminals in Fairfax and Richmond, Virginia were re-opened and fully operational, while at terminals in New Haven and Bridgeport, Connecticut, the company was working to restore power.

Motiva said no restart date had been established for terminals at Sewaren and Newark, New Jersey and Brooklyn and Long Island, New York.

It said initial reports indicated that at least two diesel storage tanks were damaged and an unknown quantity of product was released at its terminal in Sewaren but currently no further product was being released.

Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) and Saudi Refining.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

