Government to pay New Jersey emergency power costs: senators

Street signs are seen after they were knocked down next to damaged fencing caused by Hurricane Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. At least 82 people in North America died in the superstorm, which ravaged the northeastern United States on Monday night, and officials said the count could climb higher as rescuers searched house-to-house through coastal towns. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal government will cover 100 percent of emergency power and public transportation costs through November 9 in eight New Jersey counties that were hit hard by Hurricane Sandy, according to the two U.S. senators representing the state.

An aide to Senator Frank Lautenberg told Reuters that FEMA informed the senators of the decision.

Lautenberg and Senator Robert Menendez said they are continuing to request that federal aid “covers as large of a share of the response costs as possible” in the wake of this week’s hurricane that battered the East Coast.