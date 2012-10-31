New York Harbor "unlikely" to fully reopen Wednesday: U.S. Coast Guard

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it was “unlikely” that New York Harbor would be fully reopened on Wednesday following Hurricane Sandy, as damage assessments continue in the area.

The port is currently open, but under severe traffic restrictions, a spokesman for the USCG said.

The Port of Long Island Sound was reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the ports of Pt. Judith and Block Island, Rhode Island, remain closed to vessel traffic until the Coast Guard completes assessments of those waterways, the USCG said.