New York City subway likely out for 4 to 5 days: mayor
#U.S.
October 30, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

New York City subway likely out for 4 to 5 days: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York City’s subway is likely to be out of service for another four to five days after monster storm Sandy, Mayor Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

The mayor said at a press conference that the city was hoping to resume limited bus service on Tuesday and full bus service on Wednesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a separate press conference that all bus fares would be suspended on Tuesday.

New York City experienced 23 fires during the storm, with a severe one in Breezy Point, Queens, that burned more than 80 houses.

Throughout New York state, 15 people died in connection with the storm, which touched down in New Jersey late on Monday, Cuomo said.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York

