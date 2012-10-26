FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Sandy weakens a little: NHC
October 26, 2012 / 6:12 PM / 5 years ago

Hurricane Sandy weakens a little: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy has weakened a little, with maximum sustained winds dropping to near 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) though with higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday.

Sandy, located about 430 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, is moving toward the north near 7 miles per hour (11 km per hour) and a general northward motion is expected to continue today and tonight, the agency said.

A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected on Saturday and a turn toward the northeast on Sunday, it said, adding that no significant change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

