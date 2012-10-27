FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Sandy weakens a little: NHC
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 27, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Hurricane Sandy weakens a little: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy has weakened a little, with maximum sustained winds dropping to near 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) though with higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday.

Sandy, located about 430 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, is moving toward the north near 7 miles per hour (11 km per hour) and a general northward motion is expected to continue today and tonight, the agency said.

A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected on Saturday and a turn toward the northeast on Sunday, it said, adding that no significant change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.