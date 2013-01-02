Obama urges House Republicans to quickly pass Sandy aid package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama urged Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote Wednesday on a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, saying hard-hit states need the federal aid urgently to help rebuild after the October 29 storm.
“When tragedy strikes, Americans come together to support those in need. I urge Republicans in the House of Representatives to do the same, bring this important request to a vote today, and pass it without delay for our fellow Americans,” Obama said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott