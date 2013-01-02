Obama urges House Republicans to quickly pass Sandy aid package

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks after the House of Representatives acted on legislation intended to avoid the "fiscal cliff," at the White House in Washington January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama urged Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote Wednesday on a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, saying hard-hit states need the federal aid urgently to help rebuild after the October 29 storm.

“When tragedy strikes, Americans come together to support those in need. I urge Republicans in the House of Representatives to do the same, bring this important request to a vote today, and pass it without delay for our fellow Americans,” Obama said in a statement.