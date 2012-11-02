FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to loan diesel to help Northeast recover from Sandy
November 2, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

U.S. to loan diesel to help Northeast recover from Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Energy said on Friday it will loan diesel from the Northeast emergency heating oil reserve to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Sandy.

The DOE said the fuel will be distributed to emergency responders in New York and New Jersey starting as early as tomorrow. “This includes fuel for emergency equipment and buildings, including electrical generators, water pumps, GSA buildings, trucks and other vehicles,” the DOE said. The government will draw down about 2 million gallons initially, and could loan more as needed

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Carol Bishopric

