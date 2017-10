(Reuters) - Some 492,000 U.S. homes and businesses remained without power as of 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) Friday morning from combined damages due to a nor‘easter that hit the eastern United States on Wednesday and Hurricane Sandy last week, down some 269,000 from Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a report.

The number of affected states had been reduced to three by Friday morning from six on Thursday evening.