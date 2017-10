Commuters wait in line for their ferry to go to Manhattan from Paulus Hook Pier at Exchange Place in New Jersey November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc said on Friday that it still had 690,000 customers without power but had restored power to more than 1 million.

It has restored power to Phillips 66’s 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery in New Jersey and a Buckeye Partners LP pipeline, it said during a conference call.