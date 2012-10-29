Factbox: Companies delay results due to hurricane

(Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. companies postponed releasing quarterly results as Hurricane Sandy headed towards the U.S. East Coast on Monday.

Forecasters said the 1,000-mile-wide (1,600 km-wide) storm could be the largest to hit the mainland in U.S. history.

All U.S. stock markets will be closed through Tuesday. .N

Wall Street firms kept only limited staffing ahead of Hurricane Sandy’s approach and many financial professionals worked from home.

Companies announcing delayed results and/or conference calls:

-- Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR.N: rescheduled third-quarter financial results and conference call to October 31 from October 30.

-- Advent Software Inc ADVS.O reschedules third-quarter results and conference call to October 30.

-- American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC.O) will report third-quarter earnings on October 29 after market, but rescheduled its shareholder call to November 1. The earnings call may be further postponed depending on when equity markets reopen, it said.

-- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL.O) rescheduled third- quarter results to after market on November 1. The conference call will be held at 10 am Eastern Time on November 2.

-- Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI.N) rescheduled its third-quarter conference call and webcast, and said new timings would be announced later.

-- Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.N rescheduled first-quarter results to November 1.

-- Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) tentatively rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1. The company said it would confirm once the weather stabilized.

-- Compugen Ltd (CGEN.TA) (CGEN.O) rescheduled third-quarter results conference call with investors to November 5.

-- Cummins Inc (CMI.N) pushed back earnings by a day to October 31, 7 am ET.

-- Danaos Corp (DAC.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5, after market close.

-- Dendreon Corp DNDN.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 2 and will hold its investor conference call the same day at 9 am Eastern Time.

-- Entergy Corp (ETR.N): rescheduled third-quarter earnings conference call to November 5 from October 30.

-- FMC Corp (FMC.N) said it would report at about 2 pm Eastern Time on October 29. The company was previously scheduled to report after market close on the same day.

-- Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31.

-- hhgregg Inc HGG.N rescheduled second-quarter results to November 2.

-- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings to October 31, after market, and the conference call will be held on November 1 at 10 am Eastern Time.

-- Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON.O) rescheduled third-quarter results and earnings call to November 1.

-- Kaman Corp KAMN.O: rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, after the bell. A webcast and conference call will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time on November 1.

-- Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O) rescheduled its third-quarter earnings and conference call to November 1.

-- Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc MSO.N rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 from October 30.

-- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM.N) rescheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter results to October 31 from October 30.

-- Neustar Inc NSR.N rescheduled its third-quarter results and conference call to November 5, after market.

-- Newtek Business Services (NEWT.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31 at 4:15 pm Eastern Time.

-- NiSource Inc (NI.N) rescheduled its third-quarter results to November 2. The company’s analyst conference call is now scheduled for 9 am Eastern Time on November 2.

-- NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings conference call to November 2 from October 31.

-- Office Depot ODP.N rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement and conference call to November 6.

-- Parkway Properties Inc (PKY.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings to November 1, after market, followed by a conference call at 5 pm Eastern Time.

-- PartnerRe Ltd PRE.N rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, after market.

-- Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 1, before the bell, from October 30.

-- Post Properties Inc PPS.N will release its third- quarter earnings at around 1 pm on October 29, and hold its quarterly conference call on October 31 at 12 noon Eastern Time.

-- Republic Airways Holdings Inc RJET.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, at 1 pm Eastern Time.

-- Rogers Corp (ROG.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to about two hours before the market on November 5.

-- Rudolph Technologies RTEC.O rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to October 31.

-- Sanmina-SCI Corp (SANM.O) rescheduled fourth-quarter results to October 30, after market and host a conference call on October 31 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

-- Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1.

-- Sourcefire Inc FIRE.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1.

-- Sterling Bancorp (STL.N) rescheduled third-quarter results and related conference call to November 2 from October 30.

-- Systemax Inc (SYX.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement to November 1, after market. The Company will host an earnings teleconference at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

-- TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) rescheduled quarterly earnings call to November 5.

-- Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5 at 6:30 am Eastern Time from October 29. The company will hold a live Q&A session at 8 am Eastern Time.

-- Texas Roadhouse (TXRH.O) rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 1.

-- The Corporate Executive Board Co CEB.N rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 1.

-- The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N rescheduled third-quarter earnings and conference call to November 2 from October 31.

-- Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) rescheduled earnings announcement to November 2 from October 30.

-- Tumi Holdings Inc TUMI.N plans to report third-quarter results on October 29, after market, but the conference call, previously scheduled for 4:30 pm Eastern Time, has been canceled.

-- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) rescheduled third-quarter earnings and conference call to after market close on November 1 from October 29.

-- Vision-Sciences Inc VSCI.O rescheduled second-quarter results to November 5. Conference call will follow on November 6.

-- Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement to October 31 from October 30.

-- Weingarten Realty (WRI.N) rescheduling its conference call, which was previously scheduled for October 29.