U.S. Coast Guard says Arthur Kill leak contained
#U.S.
November 1, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Coast Guard says Arthur Kill leak contained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said super storm Sandy damaged four diesel storage tanks at Motiva Enterprise’s terminal at Seawaren, New Jersey, and two of them leaked fuel into the Arthur Kill waterway, which separates Staten Island from New Jersey.

The Coast Guard said the fuel leak was contained in the area around the storage tanks and no sheen was reported in the navigable channel or on the New York side of the channel this morning.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gary Hill

