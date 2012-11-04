FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Farm to fly plane towing phone number over NY, NJ
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 4, 2012 / 12:44 AM / in 5 years

State Farm to fly plane towing phone number over NY, NJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State Farm, the largest U.S. home and auto insurer, said on Saturday it would start flying two planes over areas affected by superstorm Sandy, towing a banner with its claims number.

The planes will fly from sunrise to sunset, with one covering the greater New York City area and the other the New Jersey coast. A spokeswoman said later on Saturday the flights would begin on Monday.

The insurer has already received nearly 76,000 claims from that storm that battered oceanside communities in New Jersey and New York.

The Consumer Federation of America said there would be hundreds of thousands of insurance claims filed due to Sandy and it could take weeks before homeowners or renters with damaged roofs or flooded basements see an insurance adjuster in person.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.