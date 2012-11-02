Factbox: Majority of NJ, NYC service stations still shut - AAA

(Reuters) - The number of filling stations in New York City, Long Island and New Jersey that were still operating after Hurricane Sandy remained below 40 percent on Friday, with little sign of improvement from a day ago, AAA data showed.

“We have seen some stations open as power is restored, but other stations have closed after running out of gas. The majority of distribution terminals have either reopened or plan to open soon, which is good news for supplying stations with gasoline,” a AAA spokesman said in a statement.

“Gas prices are beginning to rise in the regions most severely affected by power outages. Gas prices are up about five cents a gallon on average in Long Island from yesterday, where as many as two-thirds of stations remain closed. Gas prices in New York City and New Jersey increased by about a cent overnight on average, but remain less expensive than a week ago.”

Motoring group AAA gave the following figures for the numbers of stations that were actively selling gasoline.