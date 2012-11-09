More than one fifth of NYC area outlets still out of gas: DOE

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of New York City area service stations that were unable to sell gas was unchanged from a day ago at 28 percent, the Department of Energy said on Friday as the city imposed the first rationing scheme since the 1970s.

“Despite the improvement since last Friday, the 28 percent remains a significant problem,” it said in an update on its daily survey. A week ago two-thirds of the greater metropolitan area’s service stations had been unable to dispense fuel.

It said 21 percent of the stations had no gas available for sale, the same as a day ago, while 7 percent did not respond to attempts to contact them, an indication they may lack power.