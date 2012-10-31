FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York's JFK, Newark airports to open Wednesday; LaGuardia still closed
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 31, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

New York's JFK, Newark airports to open Wednesday; LaGuardia still closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Port Authority police block an entrance to LaGuardia airport, which has been closed due to Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports, two of the three main flying hubs for the busy New York City area, will reopen on Wednesday morning with limited service, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Tuesday.

LaGuardia Airport remains closed, the Port Authority said on its website.

The three airports have all been closed due to Sandy, the massive storm that swept through the area on Monday. Typically they handle 300,000 passengers a day.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.