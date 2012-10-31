New York's JFK, Newark airports to open Wednesday; LaGuardia still closed

Port Authority police block an entrance to LaGuardia airport, which has been closed due to Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports, two of the three main flying hubs for the busy New York City area, will reopen on Wednesday morning with limited service, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Tuesday.

LaGuardia Airport remains closed, the Port Authority said on its website.

The three airports have all been closed due to Sandy, the massive storm that swept through the area on Monday. Typically they handle 300,000 passengers a day.