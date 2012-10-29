Two key New York City tunnels closing; bridges open for now: governor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said two key tunnels connecting Manhattan to New Jersey and Brooklyn would be closed later on Monday ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

Cuomo said the Holland Tunnel, which opened in 1927 and remains one of the main connections between New Jersey and New York City, would close as a precaution at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, known locally as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, will also shut down at the time. New York City bridges will remain open for now, he said at a news conference.