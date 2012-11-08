New York's Cuomo blasts utilities as monopolies needing redesign

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Storm damage to the electricity distribution system in the Northeast exposed deep flaws in the structure and regulation of power utilities that will require a complete redesign, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

“We’re going to have to look at a ground up redesign,” Cuomo said while criticizing utilities he said were virtual monopolies run by nameless and faceless bureaucrats.

“The utility system we have was designed for a different time and for a different place,” Cuomo told a news conference. “It is a 1950s system. ... They have failed the consumers. The management has failed the consumers.”