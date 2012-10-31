Factbox: U.S. power outages from Sandy - Department of Energy

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Power companies had restored electricity
to some 2 million customers across the East Coast by early
on Wednesday, although the pace of recovery in New York appeared
to lag behind other hard-hit states, federal data showed.
Over 6.2 million homes and businesses remained without power
by Wednesday morning, down from 8.4 million customers at peak,
according to a Department of Energy collection of data.
That was slightly more than lost service following last
year’s Hurricane Irene. [ID:nL1E8LV6Q0]
The following is an state-by-state breakout of customers
affected by outages:
State Current Percent Peak Customers
Outages of Outages Restored
Customers Since Peak
Without
Power
Connecticut 486,927 24 626,559 139,632
Delaware 2,757 <1 45,137 42,380
Kentucky 3,196 <1 8,379 5,183
Maine 16,726 1 90,727 74,001
Maryland 127,037 5 311,020 183,983
Massachusetts 104,652 3 298,072 193,420
Michigan 69,006 3 120,637 51,631
New Hampshire 70,848 10 141,992 71,144
New Jersey 2,040,195 51 2,615,291 575,096
New York 1,933,126 21 2,097,933 164,807
Ohio 158,243 2 267,323 1,080
Pennsylvania 852,458 13 1,267,512 415,054
Rhode Island 64,218 13 116,592 52,374
Vermont 1,807 <1 17,959 ,152
Virginia 40,771 1 182,811 1,040
West Virginia 225,799 22 271,765 ,966
Totals 6,197,766 8,479,709 2,281,943
Reporting by Scott DiSavino, desking by G Crosse)
