Factbox: About 719,000 without power in New York City area - ConEd

(Reuters) - About 719,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in New York City and neighboring Westchester County after storm Sandy, said New York power provider Consolidated Edison Inc.

As of 8:00 pm EDT Wednesday (2359 GMT), it had restored power to about 2,000 homes in lower Manhattan and 28,200 in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn.

The company said on Tuesday that Brooklyn and Manhattan, served by underground electric equipment, should have power back within four days, while restoration to all customers in other areas served by overhead power lines would take at least a week.

The following is an breakdown of customers affected by outages in New York City and Westchester.

Area Outages

Manhattan 227,000

Westchester County 168,000

Queens 113,000

Staten Island 100,000

Brooklyn 74,000

Bronx 38,000

