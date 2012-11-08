FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: 662,000 still without power in East due to Sandy
#Environment
November 8, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: 662,000 still without power in East due to Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More customers in New York and New Jersey were without power Thursday morning than Wednesday due to a nor‘easter that knocked out over 300,000 customers and slowed utilities’ efforts to restore power outages from Hurricane Sandy.

But by early Thursday, the utilities restored most of the nor‘easter related outages and were back to restoring the Sandy related outages.

More than 662,000 homes and businesses primarily in New York and New Jersey were still without power Thursday morning, 10 days after Sandy smashed in to the East Coast, up from about 626,000 out this time on Wednesday.

Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on the night of October 29. Power companies said the storm affected about 8.48 million customers in 21 states, according to a U.S. Department of Energy report.

Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE’s table.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
