Factbox: Less than 300,000 without power after Sandy, Nor'easter

(Reuters) - Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in the eastern United States still had no power on Friday - some for a 12th straight day - after being battered over the past couple of weeks, first by Hurricane Sandy and then a Nor‘easter, company and government data showed on Friday.

Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on October 29, knocking out power to about 8.5 million customers in 21 states, according to federal data. A Nor‘easter storm then hit on November 7, slowing utilities’ efforts to get electricity flowing again after Sandy, and knocking out power to another 150,000, primarily in New York and New Jersey, the states hardest hit by the hurricane.

The following states reported outages Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) situation reports. DOE reports are now being updated once a day instead of twice a day.

State Current Outages Percent of Customers Without Power Peak outages Attributed to Sandy Peak Outages Attributed to Nor‘easter Total Customers Restored - Both Storms

New Jersey 109,287 3% 2,615,291 22,083 2,528,087

New York 169,603 2% 2,097,933 102,885 2,031,215

West Virginia 10,349 1% 271,765 0 261,416

TOTAL: 289,239

Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE’s table.

The following power companies reported outages Saturday afternoon, according to the utilities.

Utility Holding Company State Current Outages (5pm) Last Reported (Nov. 9)

LIPA LIPA NY 128,512 162,945

JCP&L FirstEnergy NJ 63,218 142,530

PSE&G PSEG NJ 22,722 54,800

Con Edison Con Edison NY 13,021 29,514

FirstEnergy - WV/MD FirstEnergy WV/MD 7,165 11,076

Total out now - 234,638 (vs 400,000 Friday afternoon)

Note: Utilities with fewer than 10,000 outages are not included.