Verizon may take 2 weeks to restore service to customers
November 1, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

Verizon may take 2 weeks to restore service to customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fans sit at the ready in the lobby of the Verizon building in lower Manhattan in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Communications may take another two weeks to restore telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and power outages knocked out services during Hurricane Sandy, according to a top executive for the company.

The provider of telephone, Internet and television services is still working on pumping water out of central offices with key telecom equipment in order to restore its services, Tom Maguire, senior vice president for national operations support, told Reuters.

Verizon is using tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every day in back-up generators powering telecom equipment and in vehicles that are working in affected areas.

But despite reports of fuel shortages at gas stations around the region Maguire said he is “pretty confident” the company will have access to enough fuel supplies.

(This story hs been refiled to correct surname of Tom Maguire from Maquire in second and fourth paragraph )

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

