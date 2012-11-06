FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC to extend filing date for some affected by storm
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 6, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. SEC to extend filing date for some affected by storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was extending the deadline for filings and other obligations for U.S. companies affected by Hurricane Sandy.

The SEC said requests to postpone filings would be handled on a case-by-case basis, and that it would allow companies or individuals scheduled to file with the SEC between October 29 and November 20 an extension until Nov 21. r.reuters.com/rev73t

U.S. fund managers are expected to file form 13F within 45 days of the end of each quarter, which would be November 14. U.S. companies were due to file quarterly and annual reports on October 30.

Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.