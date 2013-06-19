Tropical Depression Two moving over southern Bay of Campeche: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Two that formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea was moving over the southern Bay of Campeche, home to key Mexican oil operations, U.S. government forecasters said early Wednesday.

The depression was located about 110 miles north east of Coatzacoalcos, a major port city in the southern part of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h).

“On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move over the southern Bay of Campeche today and tonight and reach the coast in the state of Veracruz by late tonight or early Thursday,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

The depression could be near tropical storm strength when it approaches the coast of Mexico, the NHC added.