#Environment
October 18, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical storm Trudy downgraded to depression, drenches Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at the sea as dark clouds brought by Tropical storm Trudy are seen in Acapulco October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Trudy weakened on Saturday to become a tropical depression as it dumped heavy rain on southern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane service said.

The depression, around 95 miles (150 km) northeast of the beach resort of Acapulco, lost pace as it headed north at about 6 miles (9 km) per hour, with sustained winds easing to about 35 mph (55 km/h).

Mexico’s government discontinued storm watches for the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, which will likely see 6 to 12 inches (15-30 cm) of rain over the next few days that are expected to cause flash floods and mudslides.

Reporting by Alex Alper; Editing by Robert Birsel, Raissa Kasolowsky and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
