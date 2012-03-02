One confirmed dead in Indiana after tornado

(Reuters) - Officials have received reports of widespread damage in Clark County, Indiana, after a tornado on Friday, including one fatality, said Major Chuck Adams with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The death was reported in the Henryville area, where the storm caused extensive damage to a high school, Adams said, adding that it was not yet confirmed whether the death was storm-related.

The damage is “pretty widespread” across Clark County from Borden on the western side to Marysville on the east, Adams said.

The sheriff has also dispatched cars to Marysville, but had not yet received reports back on the damage there.