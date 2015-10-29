FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital shorts Straight Path Communications
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital shorts Straight Path Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital on Thursday announced a short bet against spectrum holding company Straight Path Communications, saying the $500 million company is worth 90 percent less than its current market capitalization.

Straight Path’s stock price tumbled 32 percent after Kerrisdale, a small New York-based hedge fund run by Sahm Adrangi, released a 30-page research report on the company.

“Straight Path is a bubble, driven by hype, misconceptions, and wishful thinking,” Kerrisdale wrote in its report.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernadette Baum

