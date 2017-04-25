FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Verizon's bid challenges AT&T's offer for Straight Path: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

Verizon's bid challenges AT&T's offer for Straight Path: source

Liana B. Baker

3 Min Read

The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) has made an offer for Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP.A), topping an earlier bid from AT&T Inc (T.N), in a move that starts a bidding war for a company holding spectrum used in 5G technology, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Straight Path said on Tuesday it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company". AT&T and Straight Path had agreed on a deal at $95.63 per share earlier this month.

The source did not want to be named because the matter is confidential. Verizon and Straight Path declined to comment.

A Verizon bid for Straight Path would be the latest salvo in the battle between Verizon and AT&T to gain an edge in the race to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as self-driving cars.

"Clearly ultra-high band spectrum is a critical part of both AT&T and Verizon's 5G Plans" Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said in a research note. "We believe it fair to assume (Verizon) would like to add to this part of its spectrum portfolio with the Straight Path assets."

Straight Path, which holds a large trove of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications, would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.

Straight Path said on Tuesday that the higher offer was considered a "superior proposal" and it has notified AT&T that the telecom company has five days to match or exceed the new bid.

"We will evaluate the situation and make a decision in that time frame," AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook said in an email.

Straight Path's shares were up 12.5 percent at $124.79, much above the offer price, indicating that investors are expecting an even higher bid to come in.

The new bidder has agreed to cover the termination fee of $38 million that Straight Path would be required to pay AT&T if it goes with another buyer, Straight Path added.

AT&T had agreed to buy Straight Path, which holds licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal on April 10.

Reuters had earlier reported that Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) was considering outbidding AT&T.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.