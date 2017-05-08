FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Straight Path gets higher offer from unnamed bidder
#Deals
May 8, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 3 months ago

Straight Path gets higher offer from unnamed bidder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP.A) said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T Inc (T.N).

The unnamed company is Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, Straight Path said.

The offer reflects an equity value of about $2.3 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

That tops AT&T Inc's (T.N) offer of $95.63 per share or $1.25 billion, which was announced last month.

Straight Path's shares jumped nearly 26.3 percent to $204 in premarket trading on Monday. Shares of Verizon and AT&T were largely unchanged.

Straight Path, which holds a large trove of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications, would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.

Verizon and AT&T are seeking to gain an edge in the race to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as self-driving cars.

Straight Path also reiterated that the unnamed bidder would cover the termination fee of $38 million that Straight Path would be required to pay AT&T if Straight Path picked another buyer.

The unnamed company had last week offered $135.96 per share for Straight Path and Monday's bid tops that offer, Straight Path said.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

