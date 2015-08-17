FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels to explore sale
#Deals
August 17, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels to explore sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view is seen of the Ritz-Carlton hotel (R) and turrets of the Kremlin walls (L) in central Moscow February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

(Reuters) - Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc BEE.N said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, sending its shares up 4.5 percent in premarket trading.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $3.8 billion, said on Monday it had hired J.P. Morgan as financial adviser.

Strategic Hotels’ portfolio comprises hotels such as Marriott International Inc’s (MAR.O) Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott luxury brands.

Cascade Investment LLC, Strategic Hotels' second-largest shareholder, said separately it had entered into a "confidentiality and standstill agreement" with the company for sharing certain non-public information. (1.usa.gov/1DXti9)

Bloomberg reported in July that Strategic Hotels had hired a bank to help find a buyer and that Ebay Inc (EBAY.O) founder Pierre Omidyar was among those interested.

Strategic Hotels’ shares were trading up at $14.55 before the bell.

Up to Friday’s close of $13.92, the stock had risen about 7 percent since July 22, the day before the Bloomberg report.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
