Stryker earnings miss estimates by a penny

(Reuters) - Stryker Corp (SYK.N) on Wednesday posted second-quarter earnings excluding charges that missed the average analyst estimate by a penny, as unfavorable currency translations hurt net sales.

Net earnings were $325 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time charges, Stryker earned 98 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 99 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 2.9 percent to $2.1 billion in the quarter.