FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stryker fourth-quarter profit up on higher sales, lower tax
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 22, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Stryker fourth-quarter profit up on higher sales, lower tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp said on Wednesday quarterly net profit rose 43 percent, driven by increased sales in its reconstructive and neurotechnology divisions as well as lower taxes.

Excluding items such as product recall and acquisition charges, Stryker earned $1.23 per share, just ahead of the $1.22 per-share forecast, on average, by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stryker said its effective tax rate in the latest quarter was 10.3 percent, compared with 24.6 percent in fourth quarter 2012.

For full-year 2014, when its accounting for amortization of certain assets will change, the company projected earnings of $4.75 to $4.90 per share and organic sales growth of between 4.5 and 6 percent. Analysts, on average, forecast full-year earnings of $4.58 per share.

The company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $386 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with $270 million, or 71 cents a share a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter rose 5.6 percent to $2.47 billion.

Shares of Stryker, which closed nearly unchanged at $78.58 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, were up about 0.5 percent at $79.00 in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.