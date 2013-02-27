FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sturm Ruger fourth-quarter sales jump 52 percent
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 27, 2013 / 11:17 PM / in 5 years

Sturm Ruger fourth-quarter sales jump 52 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gun maker Sturm Ruger Inc (RGR.N) reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly sales as people rushed to stock up on firearms amid debates over implementing stricter gun laws, sending its shares up 3 percent after market.

Recent concerns over possible changes to gun laws following mass shootings, unease over the economic backdrop and the increased acceptance of gun ownership among women and older people have driven up sales over the last few months.

Data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) -- commonly used to gauge the industry’s performance -- show background checks for firearm sales rose nearly 50 percent in December.

The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp SWHC.O and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose to $141.8 million in the quarter ended December 31.

Rival Smith & Wesson will report third-quarter results next week.

On Tuesday, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV.O) posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by an increase in demand for firearms and ammunition products in the United States.

The sporting goods retailer also forecast a first-quarter profit far above Wall Street estimates, citing increased demand for firearms and favorable winter weather.

Southport, Connecticut-based Sturm Ruger’s shares, which have gained about a fifth in value in the past year, closed at $53.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.