France wants private shareholder for STX, says Italy's Fincantieri best option: report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of STX is seen during a press conference at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, western France, January 4, 2017.

MILAN (Reuters) - France wants a private investor for the STX France shipyards and Fincantieri is the best option but the government will be forced to consider other alternatives should negotiations with the Italian shipbuilder fail, the French Finance Minister said on Tuesday in an Italian paper.

"The (STX) Saint Nazaire shipyards must not be directed by the French State. We want a private shareholder and Fincantieri today is the best industrial group to join this big European and Franco-Italian project," Bruno Le Maire told daily il Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Le Maire, who will reopen talks with Italy on Tuesday, said he was hopeful France and Italy would find an agreement over STX in the next weeks and that he was going to Rome with a "constructive state of mind".

He added that France exercised its pre-emption right to repurchase the controlling stake in STX simply to have more time and relaunch negotiations with Italy.

French President Emmanuel Macron angered Rome by ordering STX's "temporary" nationalization, cancelling a previous deal in which state-owned Fincantieri and another Italian investor had agreed to buy a total of 54.6 percent of STX France, sold because of the collapse of its South Korean parent.

The French minister said that no decision on STX was taken against Italy and that the 50-50 joint ownership option, refused by Italy, would give the Chairman of the board of STX, to be appointed by Fincantieri, a "preponderant voice."

Le Maire said that a previous deal did not give sufficient guarantees with regards to employment levels and use of technologies.

The prospect of a Fincantieri takeover had raised fears in France about jobs at the Saint-Nazaire site, and the government was also concerned about the strategic importance of the yard, the only one in the country big enough to build aircraft carriers and other large warships.

"France is open to Italian investments but STX is unique and strategic," he said.