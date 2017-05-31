FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
France's Macron seeks review of STX shipyard sale to Fincantieri
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 31, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 3 months ago

France's Macron seeks review of STX shipyard sale to Fincantieri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron, French shipyard STX France President Laurent Castaing and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Chairman Gianluigi Aponte attend a christening ceremony for the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France May 31, 2017.Stephane Mahe

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted to review the terms of a recent deal to sell a large stake in the STX France shipyard to Italian group Fincantieri.

Speaking at the launch of a new cruise ship, Macron said the STX France's shareholder structure should neither put jobs at risk nor jeopardize its capacity to win new business.

"I want to see the initial balance agreed in April to be revised," Macron said, adding that he was nonetheless in favor of the tie-up with the Italian company.

The government in place before Macron's election as president earlier this month struck a preliminary deal in April for Fincantieri to acquire a 48 percent stake in STX France.

The company is being sold off following the collapse of South Korean parent STX, but Fincantieri's bid had raised fears for French jobs at the Saint-Nazaire site on the Atlantic Coast, as well as for French interests.

France, which is to retain its 33 percent stake in STX France under the deal, had at one point contemplated nationalizing the firm and was reluctant to allow Fincantieri alone to hold more than 50 percent of the company.

Reporting by Guillaume Frouin; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost

