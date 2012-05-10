FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bashir says no talks with South Sudan on oil before security
May 10, 2012 / 11:49 AM / in 5 years

Bashir says no talks with South Sudan on oil before security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, locked in a conflict with South Sudan, said on Thursday that unless the two sides resolved a dispute over security, there would be no talks over oil, trade or citizenship.

“In the coming negotiations, if we don’t solve the security problems ... there will be no talk over any other clause - not oil, not trade, not citizenship, not Abyei, or any other file,” Bashir told a group of oil and mining industry workers.

A month of escalating border clashes between the two sides prompted the African Union and the Security Council to pass resolutions demanding the two sides cease fire and resume talks, but no date has yet been announced for the negotiations.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy

