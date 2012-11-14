FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan's Bashir returns to Khartoum after surgery
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Sudan's Bashir returns to Khartoum after surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir addresses the crowd after arriving at Khartoum Airport September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir returned to Khartoum on Wednesday after undergoing surgery in Saudi Arabia, his second operation in less than a year.

Sudanese blogs and newspapers had been speculating about Bashir’s health because he has held fewer public rallies in the past few months.

The 68-year-old leader, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war-crimes charges, traveled to Saudi Arabia for what officials described as a “minor surgery”.

Bashir appeared on television after the operation last week, saying he was in “perfect health”.

On Wednesday, some 3,000 people came to Khartoum’s airport to greet Bashir, who waved his walking stick in the air in greeting as he descended from the airplane.

“Allahu akbar (God is greatest),” the crowd chanted as Bashir, wearing white robe and turban, rode off in an open car. He did not address the crowd, as many had expected he would.

Bashir, who came to power in a bloodless coup in 1989, also underwent surgery on his vocal cords in Qatar in August, an official said last month.

Over a 23-year span in power, he has weathered armed rebellions, years of U.S. trade sanctions, an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, waves of student protests and the secession of oil-producing South Sudan last year.

Bashir is known for his fiery speeches and for dancing and waving his walking stick at public events.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.