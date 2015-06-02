FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan's Bashir says wants to repair relations with West
#World News
June 2, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Sudan's Bashir says wants to repair relations with West

Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir smiles to supporters during victory celebrations at the (NCP) National Congress Party headquarters in Khartoum April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Tuesday he was open to dialogue with Western nations, in an unusually conciliatory message from a leader whose country has suffered from years of economic sanctions.

“Sudan will seek, God willing, and with an open heart, to continue dialogue with Western countries in order for relations to return to normal,” Bashir said in his speech to parliament after being sworn in for a new term in office.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Stephen Kalin and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
