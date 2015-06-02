Sudan's Bashir says wants to repair relations with West

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Tuesday he was open to dialogue with Western nations, in an unusually conciliatory message from a leader whose country has suffered from years of economic sanctions.

“Sudan will seek, God willing, and with an open heart, to continue dialogue with Western countries in order for relations to return to normal,” Bashir said in his speech to parliament after being sworn in for a new term in office.