Sudan's Bashir says goal to "liberate" South from SPLM
April 18, 2012 / 4:34 PM / in 5 years

Sudan's Bashir says goal to "liberate" South from SPLM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir on Wednesday said the country’s “main goal” was now to free South Sudan’s citizens from the ruling SPLM party, following border clashes between the two neighboring countries.

“Our main goal is liberation of the southern citizens from the SPLM,” he told members of Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party, referring to the South’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) party.

“The story began in Heglig, but it will end in Khartoum or Juba,” he said, adding there would be “good news” from the border region in a few hours.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz

