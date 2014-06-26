Sudan releases Christian convert but insists she remain in the country

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A Sudanese woman who was spared the death penalty for converting to Christianity but was then detained as she tried to leave the country was released from custody on Thursday, on condition she remains in Sudan, her lawyer, Mohaned Mostafa, told Reuters.

Mariam Yahya Ibrahim, 27, was detained at the airport on Tuesday, one day after an appeals court overturned a death sentence imposed for having converted from Islam to marry her American Christian husband.