British aid worker released in Sudan's Darfur: WFP
May 30, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

British aid worker released in Sudan's Darfur: WFP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A British aid worker abducted by armed men in Sudan’s western Darfur region has been released after almost three months in captivity, the World Food Programme said on Wednesday.

“After 86 days in captivity in the South Darfur region of Sudan, British aid worker Patrick Noonan, who was working for the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), has been released and is looking forward to seeing his family,” it said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alison Williams

