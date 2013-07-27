Up to 94 killed in tribal clashes in Darfur

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Up to 94 people have been killed in new clashes between two rival tribes in Sudan’s strife-torn Darfur region, tribal leaders said on Saturday.

Conflict has raged through the vast region since 2003 when African tribes took up arms against the Arab government in Khartoum, accusing it of neglect.

Violence is down from a 2004-2005 peak, but fighting between rival tribes has increased sharply since January.

Arab Misseriya tribesmen and members of the rival Salamat tribe in Um Dukhun in South Darfur clashed on Friday, said Ahmed al-Kheiri, a Misseriya leader.

“Eighty-six Salamat and eight Misseriya were killed,” Kheiri told Reuters, without giving more details.

A Salamat leader said Misseriya tribesmen had attacked an area controlled by the Salamat with 30 Land Cruisers.

“We call on the government to help us,” he said, asking not to be named. He put the death toll at 52.

Both tribes fought over land rights earlier this year.

Some 300,000 people have been displaced as result of clashes between government forces, rebels and rival tribes.