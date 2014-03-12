Sudanese police fire tear gas at funeral for slain student

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Security forces in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday fired tear gas at demonstrators attending a funeral for a student killed a day earlier, a Reuters witness said.

The student died during a 200-strong protest march at Khartoum University against escalating violence in the western Darfur region.

Police said on Tuesday they would investigate the death of the student, who died after police fired tear gas at the protest.