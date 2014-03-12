FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudanese police fire tear gas at funeral for slain student
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 9:34 AM / 4 years ago

Sudanese police fire tear gas at funeral for slain student

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Security forces in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday fired tear gas at demonstrators attending a funeral for a student killed a day earlier, a Reuters witness said.

The student died during a 200-strong protest march at Khartoum University against escalating violence in the western Darfur region.

Police said on Tuesday they would investigate the death of the student, who died after police fired tear gas at the protest.

Reporting By Khaled Abdelaziz, writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
