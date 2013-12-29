Two peacekeepers killed in Sudan's Darfur region: U.N.

(Reuters) - Two peacekeepers - one from Senegal and one from Jordan - were killed in Sudan’s Darfur region on Sunday when an unidentified armed group attacked their convoy, the United Nations said.

In a statement, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the “cowardly attack” on the peacekeepers near Greida, South Darfur, and said he expects the government of Sudan to bring those responsible to justice swiftly.

Law and order has collapsed in much of Darfur, where mainly African tribes took up arms in 2003 against the Arab-led government in Khartoum, which they accuse of discriminating against them.

A joint African Union/United Nations operation known as UNAMID has been deployed in the region since 2007. During that time almost 170 troops and police have been killed. There are currently 14,500 troops and 4,500 police on the ground.

The conflict in Darfur has killed 200,000 people and displaced two million.