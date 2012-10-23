Explosions, fire at arms factory in Sudan's capital

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out after a loud explosion on Tuesday night at an arms factory in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness said.

Soldiers blocked roads to the factory where more explosions took place as firefighters tried to contain the blaze, a Reuters reporter at the scene in southern Khartoum said.

The state-linked Sudanese Media Centre said the fire and explosions had occurred at the Yarmouk ammunition factory. The army spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.