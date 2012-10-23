FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosions, fire at arms factory in Sudan's capital
#World News
October 23, 2012 / 9:53 PM / in 5 years

Explosions, fire at arms factory in Sudan's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fire engulf the Yarmouk ammunition factory in Khartoum October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out after a loud explosion on Tuesday night at an arms factory in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness said.

Soldiers blocked roads to the factory where more explosions took place as firefighters tried to contain the blaze, a Reuters reporter at the scene in southern Khartoum said.

The state-linked Sudanese Media Centre said the fire and explosions had occurred at the Yarmouk ammunition factory. The army spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reporting by Khalid Abddelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Roddy

