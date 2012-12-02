Two Islamists killed in raid on camp in Sudan, government says

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Two people were killed when government forces raided a training camp of militant Islamists in a remote corner of southeast Sudan, a government official said on Sunday.

“Two Islamists were killed and four police officers wounded during the raid on Friday,” Ahmed Abbas, governor of Sennar state, told Reuters.

He said government forces had attacked the camp in a national park after a radical Islamist group had planned an attack from there on a police station in October.

Sudan radio said 25 people had been arrested during the raid, among them the group’s leader.

No more details were immediately available.