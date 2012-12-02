FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Islamists killed in raid on camp in Sudan, government says
December 2, 2012 / 4:08 PM / 5 years ago

Two Islamists killed in raid on camp in Sudan, government says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Two people were killed when government forces raided a training camp of militant Islamists in a remote corner of southeast Sudan, a government official said on Sunday.

“Two Islamists were killed and four police officers wounded during the raid on Friday,” Ahmed Abbas, governor of Sennar state, told Reuters.

He said government forces had attacked the camp in a national park after a radical Islamist group had planned an attack from there on a police station in October.

Sudan radio said 25 people had been arrested during the raid, among them the group’s leader.

No more details were immediately available.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing

