FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan says border fighting will affect oil production
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 6 years

Sudan says border fighting will affect oil production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said renewed fighting with South Sudan in the oil-producing border region between the two countries will affect its oil production, a Sudanese official said on Wednesday.

Sudan has accused South Sudan of attacking on Tuesday the border area of Heglig where Khartoum controls a large oil field that accounts for half of its oil production. South Sudan said it acted in self defense after Sudan launched a ground attack from Heglig. The two separated last July as part of a peace deal after a bitter civil conflict.

“I expect that since there is a war, these oil fields will be affected, definitely, and at least there will not be production. If there is a conflict in the area, this is the least,” Rahamatalla Mohamed Osman, Sudan’s undersecretary of foreign affairs, told reporters. He did not elaborate.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Patrick Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.