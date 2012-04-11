Sudan says border fighting will affect oil production

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said renewed fighting with South Sudan in the oil-producing border region between the two countries will affect its oil production, a Sudanese official said on Wednesday.

Sudan has accused South Sudan of attacking on Tuesday the border area of Heglig where Khartoum controls a large oil field that accounts for half of its oil production. South Sudan said it acted in self defense after Sudan launched a ground attack from Heglig. The two separated last July as part of a peace deal after a bitter civil conflict.

“I expect that since there is a war, these oil fields will be affected, definitely, and at least there will not be production. If there is a conflict in the area, this is the least,” Rahamatalla Mohamed Osman, Sudan’s undersecretary of foreign affairs, told reporters. He did not elaborate.