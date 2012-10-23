FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan's army says 10 killed by rebel shelling in oil state
October 23, 2012 / 10:14 AM / 5 years ago

Sudan's army says 10 killed by rebel shelling in oil state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Ten civilians were killed, among them two children, when rebels shelled the main city of the oil-producing South Kordofan state on Tuesday, the Sudanese army said.

Army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid told Reuters rebels had shelled an army garrison outside Kadugli but some shells had landed inside the city.

He said the army had launched an operation to “cleanse” the areas of rebels outside Kadugli a few days ago, without giving details.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
